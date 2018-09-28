Fed's Williams bullish but eyeing EMs, fiscal and trade policies

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The outlook for the U.S. economy appears bright but there are three key risks, one of the most influential Federal Reserve policymakers said on Friday: stress on emerging markets and, closer to home, fiscal and trade policies.

This year’s tax cuts and government spending are boosting growth now but that could reverse in two to three years, said New York Fed President John Williams. Speaking at a forum at Columbia University, he also pointed to increased tariffs on imports and growing strains in emerging markets. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)