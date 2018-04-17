Fed's Williams says uncertainty over trade policy a worry

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - While actions taken in the trade conflict between the U.S. and other countries have so far had little effect on the economic outlook, continued uncertainty over trade policy is a worry, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Tuesday.

Tariffs would have to be broader based and applied to many countries before they could have a significant effect on the outlook, he said. But uncertainty can have a “negative” effect on businesses and people, especially those involved in exports, Williams told reporters after a talk at Banco de España in Madrid.