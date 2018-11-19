A top Fed official sees gradual tightening continuing next month

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - One of the Federal Reserve’s most influential policymakers said on Monday he expects to continue the gradual rate-hike cycle at a meeting next month, in order to extend the U.S. economic expansion.

“What we’re going to do over the next FOMC monetary policy meeting, we’re going to do what we’ve been doing as best we can - we’re going to find a ... gradual path of the monetary policy back to a more normal level of interest rates,” said New York Fed President John Williams.

“Rates are still very low. We’ve raised them but they are still at a very low level,” he added. “We want to keep this expansion going as long as possible.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)