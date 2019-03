SAN JUAN, March 28 (Reuters) - New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday said that he is “not as worried about recession” as some in the private sector despite signs pointing to a global growth slowdown.

The U.S. economy is in a very good place, Williams, one of the central bank’s top officials, said at an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)