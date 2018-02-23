Fed's Williams sticks to gradual rate-hike view

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Friday stood by the U.S. central bank’s guidance for gradual rate hikes ahead, saying that the economic outlook has not fundamentally changed from when that guidance was issued.

“I think the U.S. economy is doing really well,” Williams said at Town Hall Los Angeles. But he added it has not fundamentally shifted into a higher gear due to the recent U.S. tax cuts or other factors. Fed officials have said since late last year that they expect three rate hikes to be appropriate for this year.