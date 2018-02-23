FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 23, 2018 / 9:11 PM / a day ago

Fed's Williams sticks to gradual rate-hike view

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Friday stood by the U.S. central bank’s guidance for gradual rate hikes ahead, saying that the economic outlook has not fundamentally changed from when that guidance was issued.

“I think the U.S. economy is doing really well,” Williams said at Town Hall Los Angeles. But he added it has not fundamentally shifted into a higher gear due to the recent U.S. tax cuts or other factors. Fed officials have said since late last year that they expect three rate hikes to be appropriate for this year.

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.