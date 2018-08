TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s recent hot inflation data was driven by transitory factors and its core measures are right around a 2 percent target, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday.

In an interview with CNBC at an economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Poloz said the central bank had expected that inflation “would head up towards three percent during these few months. These are transitory factors.” (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)