WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nomination of Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve board still stands despite reservations Cain expressed about being vetted for the position, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday.

Asked if the nomination was still alive, Mulvaney said, “Yes and I think Herman would be a great member of the Fed.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)