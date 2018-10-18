FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 18, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. fed funds rate rises as trading volume falls

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - What U.S. banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves overnight rose on Wednesday as the amount of reserves traded declined to its lowest in a month, data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Thursday showed.

The “effective,” or average, interest rate in the federal funds market was 2.19 percent on Wednesday, up from 2.18 percent the day before, while the trading volume slipped to $54 billion from $59 billion, New York Fed data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.