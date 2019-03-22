U.S. FEMA says it shared survivors' data with outside firm

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Friday that it had shared disaster survivors’ sensitive personal information with an outside company but added that it had no indication that the incident had put anybody at risk.

FEMA said it had provided more information than was necessary to a contractor involved in its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, which provides short-term housing for people who have been evacuated from disaster areas. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Sandra Maler)