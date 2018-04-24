DC Circuit says FERC lacks jurisdiction over city's gas sales

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has vacated a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it has jurisdiction over Clarksville, Tennessee’s sale of natural gas because it is transported and consumed out of state.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with Clarksville that the commission’s exercise of jurisdiction is contrary to the plain language of the U.S. Natural Gas Act (NGA) and longstanding FERC precedent.

