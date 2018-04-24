FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 24, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DC Circuit says FERC lacks jurisdiction over city's gas sales

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has vacated a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it has jurisdiction over Clarksville, Tennessee’s sale of natural gas because it is transported and consumed out of state.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with Clarksville that the commission’s exercise of jurisdiction is contrary to the plain language of the U.S. Natural Gas Act (NGA) and longstanding FERC precedent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HoTAZT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.