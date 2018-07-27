4th Circuit rejects challenge to FERC eminent domain practices

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit filed by landowners in the path of a proposed 300-mile pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia who are challenging the constitutionality of eminent domain used to seize land to build pipelines.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that federal courts could not hear the case until the landowners challenging the Mountain Valley Pipeline being built by Pittsburgh-based energy company EQT Corp and subsidiaries of NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison and WGL Holdings go through a review process at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

