Sierra Club challenges FERC approval of gas pipeline

The Sierra Club has filed a petition challenging a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow construction of a 255-mile pipeline through Ohio and Michigan to transport gas from Appalachian shale fields.

Filed on Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the petition asks the court for an emergency stay halting construction of the pipeline while the Sierra Club seeks a review of FERC’s previous finding that the project is necessary.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AH4NgF