U.S. housing finance agency director Watt says he is under investigation

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Mel Watt, confirmed on Friday he is under investigation after Politico reported he is being probed for alleged sexual harassment of an agency employee.

“The selective leaks related to this matter are obviously intended to embarrass or to lead to an unfounded or political conclusion. However, I am confident that the investigation currently in progress will confirm that I have not done anything contrary to law,” Watt said in a statement.

FHFA regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.