11th Circuit says ex-broker's lawsuit against FINRA barred

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a former broker’s lawsuit against the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the securities industry’s self-regulatory body, saying no private right of action exists to sue the regulator.

The former Florida broker, Antony Turbeville, had sued FINRA for defamation, but a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that FINRA’s administrative appeals process is the sole avenue for Turbeville to challenge its actions.

