FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11th Circuit says ex-broker's lawsuit against FINRA barred
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in an hour

11th Circuit says ex-broker's lawsuit against FINRA barred

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a former broker’s lawsuit against the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the securities industry’s self-regulatory body, saying no private right of action exists to sue the regulator.

The former Florida broker, Antony Turbeville, had sued FINRA for defamation, but a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that FINRA’s administrative appeals process is the sole avenue for Turbeville to challenge its actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iYapiJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.