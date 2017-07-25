FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Fintech investments hit record high in second quarter
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Fintech
July 25, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 22 days ago

Fintech investments hit record high in second quarter

2 Min Read

A UBS employee works in the UBS "fintech lab" at Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 19, 2016.Hannah McKay

Venture capital investment in financial technology companies grew 38 percent globally in second quarter of 2017 from the same period last year, according to new data released by CB Insights.

Fintech firms raised $5.19 billion from 251 deals in the three months ending in June, up from $3.75 billion a year earlier, according to the report published on Tuesday.

It was the highest quarter on record by amount raised, CB Insights said.

Volumes were boosted by several large deals, including a $300 million investment in North Carolina-based invoicing company AvidXchange and a $107 million round in New York-based blockchain company R3, the report said.

Moreover, there were 18 deals that raised more than $50 million in the second quarter, compared to 11 in the same quarter last year.

Many of these large rounds were in the United States, which had experienced a dip in investments in the first three months of the year. Fintech funding dropped in Europe the second quarter, but soared in Asia largely driven by Softbank's $1.4 billion investment in One97, the parent company of India-based payments firm Paytm.

The report also noted that five companies joined the ranks of so-called fintech unicorns, or startups valued at $1 billion or more: U.S.-based startups Clover, Symphony, RobinHood, AvidXchange and Chinese peer-to-peer lender Tuandaiwang.

CB Insights predicts investments in VC-backed fintech companies could rise 19 percent from 2016 this year if the deal pace is sustained.

Reporting by Anna Irrera, editing by Maria Caspani

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.