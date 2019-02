HOUSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board found gaps in safety management led to a 2016 explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Mississippi, the agency said on Wednesday.

The June 27, 2016 blast on a heat exchanger idled the Enterprise Products plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi for six months. No injuries were reported from the explosion.