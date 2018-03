WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday cleared the way for lawmakers to vote on a $1.3 trillion government spending bill that would fund federal agencies through September and avert a government shutdown.

In a 211-207 vote, the chamber moved to take up debate on the legislation ahead of a final vote with current government funding set to expire late Friday night. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell Writing by Susan Heavey)