FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 23, 2018 / 4:59 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

REFILE-U.S. Congress passes, sends to Trump bill to avoid gov't shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to attach to correct alert)

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate joined the House of Representatives early on Friday in passing a $1.3 trillion government funding bill with large increases in military and non-defense programs, sending it to President Donald Trump for enacting into law.

With Trump’s anticipated signature, Washington will avoid a government shutdown at midnight on Friday when existing funds are set to expire. The Senate voted 65-32 to pass the bill. (Reporting By Richard Cowan Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.