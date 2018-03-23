REFILE-U.S. Congress passes, sends to Trump bill to avoid gov't shutdown

(Refiles to attach to correct alert)

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate joined the House of Representatives early on Friday in passing a $1.3 trillion government funding bill with large increases in military and non-defense programs, sending it to President Donald Trump for enacting into law.

With Trump’s anticipated signature, Washington will avoid a government shutdown at midnight on Friday when existing funds are set to expire. The Senate voted 65-32 to pass the bill. (Reporting By Richard Cowan Editing by Paul Tait)