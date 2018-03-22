U.S. House votes to pass $1.3 trln spending bill

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill to avert a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through Sept. 30, sending the measure to the Senate.

The Republican-led chamber voted 256-167 despite opposition from the party’s conservative House Freedom Caucus. The Senate also must pass the bill before current funding expires late Friday night. The White House has said Trump would back it. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey)