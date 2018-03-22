Trump will sign spending bill into law if it passes -White House

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign the $1.3 trillion government spending bill before Congress into law before current funding expires Friday night, assuming it passes the House and Senate, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday.

Mulvaney told reporters that the White House did not get funding for everything it wanted in the massive spending package but said the president planned to support it. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Susan Heavey)