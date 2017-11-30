FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House resorting to series of temporary funding bills
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 6:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. House resorting to series of temporary funding bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, still struggling to reach a deal with the Senate on funding the government for the fiscal year that began last Oct. 1, will push another stop-gap bill next week that would go until Dec. 22, a senior House aide said on Thursday.

Existing money for a wide range of federal agency programs is to expire on Dec. 8. The House aide, who asked not to be identified, said that a second temporary funding bill to fund the government from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31 would likely be sought later next month.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.