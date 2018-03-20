U.S. House Speaker Ryan eyes completion of spending bill

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he expected to finalize a giant federal government spending bill later on Tuesday that would providing funding through the end of September.

Separately, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped a deal can be reached this week on the funding measure, which Congress must pass by midnight Friday to prevent government shutdown. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)