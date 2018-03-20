FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 20, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. House Speaker Ryan eyes completion of spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he expected to finalize a giant federal government spending bill later on Tuesday that would providing funding through the end of September.

Separately, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped a deal can be reached this week on the funding measure, which Congress must pass by midnight Friday to prevent government shutdown. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.