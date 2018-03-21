US spending bill to boost border and cyber security -source

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Congress’ massive federal government spending deal includes $1.6 billion in new border security and millions of dollars in additional funding for the FBI and states to secure upcoming U.S. elections and fight Russian hacking, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The planned measure also includes $10 billion in infrastructure spending for highways, airports and railroads, as well as an increase of $2.8 billion to fund opioids treatment, prevention and research, the source said.