April 17, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Senator McConnell warns against paring back spending law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell warned on Tuesday against trying to rescind some spending from a $1.3 trillion appropriations bill passed into law in March, an idea that has been promoted by House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

“We had an agreement with the Democrats” on the spending bill, McConnell, a Republican, said in an interview with Fox News when asked about reports that President Donald Trump wanted to cut a major portion of the spending. “You can’t make an agreement one month and say, ‘Okay, we really didn’t mean it,’” McConnell said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Leslie Adler)

