May 7, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump proposes $15 bln spending cuts, targets children's health program

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will request a package of $15 billion in spending cuts from Congress on Tuesday, including some $7 billion from the Children’s Health Insurance Program championed by Democrats, senior administration officials said on Monday.

One official said the targeted cuts would cover “unobligated balances” or money that is not being spent. He said the cuts would not have an effect on the CHIP program itself.

More recission packages were planned. While the current request would not affect a two-year budget deal agreed between Republicans and Democrats in February. Another “large” package addressing that would be proposed later this year, he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by James Dalgleish)

