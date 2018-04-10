FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. Senate leader says open to talks on spending cuts package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Republican leader in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he was open to discussing potential legislation to cut government spending from levels recently approved by Congress, but indicated some doubt on whether such as goal could be reached.

“I’m willing to discuss with the administration the possibility of some kind of (spending) rescissions package,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. “I think it’s worth a discussion. Whether that’s achievable is another matter.”

Reporting by Makini Brice and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

