FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House to vote Wednesday on bill to fund gov't through Dec 22
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Exxon climate-change probe goes to Massachusetts top court
Energy & Environment
Exxon climate-change probe goes to Massachusetts top court
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2017 / 3:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House to vote Wednesday on bill to fund gov't through Dec 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a bill to fund the federal government through Dec. 22, the head of the House Rules Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

The panel’s Republican chairman, U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, said his committee would review the short-term spending measure at a hearing due to begin later on Tuesday and that the full chamber would vote on it on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.