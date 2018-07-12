FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

11th Circuit rejects challenge to Florida utilities' nuclear fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

July 12 -

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing Duke Energy Florida and Florida Power & Light of forcing millions of customers to pay higher electricity rates to fund nuclear power projects, some of which have been abandoned.

The 2016 lawsuit said the two utility companies were being unjustly enriched by the rate increases, authorized by a 2006 Florida law meant to encourage nuclear energy development.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zFU4rg

