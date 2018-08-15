Group sues U.S. agencies over target practice in California forest

A California forest conservation group has sued the U.S. Forest Service for allowing target practice in the Los Padres National Forest, a practice it says has caused numerous wildfires over the years and to lead pollution from spent bullets.

Filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit by Los Padres ForestWatch is seeking an order closing the forest to target shooting except in designated areas. California’s second largest national forest, Los Padres National Forest includes much of the mountainous area along the state’s central coast.

