Judge rejects California challenge to fracking rule repeal

A federal judge on Friday rejected challenges by California and several environmental groups to the Trump administration’s repeal of restrictions on fracking, a method to extract oil and natural gas, on federal and tribal lands.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California said the Bureau of Land Management, part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, adequately articulated the required “reasoned explanation” for overturning rules that the Obama administration imposed in 2015 after a five-year rulemaking process.

