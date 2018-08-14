Judge dismisses Oklahoma lawsuit over earthquake insurance costs

A federal judge in Oklahoma City has dismissed a proposed class action accusing seven energy companies of increasing the number of earthquakes in the state with hydraulic fracturing operations and raising homeowners’ costs of earthquake insurance.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot said that none of the homeowners allege that their property was damaged, and insurance costs alone are not a tangible harm recoverable under Oklahoma common law. He granted separate motions to dismiss filed by the seven defendants: Chesapeake Operating LLC, Devon Energy Production, Midstates Petroleum, New Dominion LLC, Range Production Co, Special Energy Corp and White Star Petroleum.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P7SpOJ