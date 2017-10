A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s fracking regulation saying the litigation is no longer necessary because the government has begun the process of rescinding the rule.

In a split decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the dispute back to a district court in Cheyenne, Wyoming, ordering it to dismiss the case.

