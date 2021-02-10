Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

Macron, in call with Biden, floated pursuing Airbus-Boeing settlement - CNBC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to U.S. President Joe Biden two weeks ago that the United States and France seek a negotiated settlement in the Boeing-Airbus conflict over aircraft manufacturing that has lasted about two decades, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Biden was noncommittal on the outcome but said the relevant teams would follow up, according to the report cnb.cx/2Z4WFF2.

Macron and Biden spoke late last month, with the U.S. president expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengalurum, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up