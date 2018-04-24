FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 24, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Macron, after talks with Trump, calls for work on Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he had very frank discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on the Iran nuclear agreement and believes the two countries should begin work to forge a new accord to address concerns about Tehran.

Macron told a news conference that four issues needed to be addressed: including blocking any Iranian nuclear activity until 2025, putting an end to Iranian ballistic missile activity and finding a political solution to contain Iran in the region.

“This is the only way to bring about stability,” Macron told a news conference with Trump. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by David Alexander Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.