FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 24, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he, Macron may reach agreement on Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and French President Emmanuel Macron could have an agreement soon on the Iran nuclear deal.

“I think we really had some substantive talks on Iran. And we’re looking forward to doing something,” Trump told reporters after a meeting at the White House with Macron. “We could have at least an agreement among ourselves very quickly. I think we’re fairly close to understanding each other.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.