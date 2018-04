WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran would face bigger problems if Tehran restarts its nuclear program and called the nuclear accord with Iran “insane.”

“They will have bigger problems than they have ever had before,” Trump said of Iran at the start of a White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who told reporters he wants to contain Iran in the region. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Susan Heavey)