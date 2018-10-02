FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 2, 2018 / 12:09 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. to keep supporting French military effort in Mali: Pentagon chief

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to support French-led military efforts in Mali against militants and there is no intention to reduce the level of assistance, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis said on Tuesday.

“We have no intention of cutting back one bit on that support,” Mattis said during a press conference with his French counterpart in Paris.

“We will maintain the intelligence support, our logistic support and we fully embrace the French mission there as do a number of our other allies,” Mattis said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.