March 2, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. announces 10 indictments in international fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced the indictment of six people and four corporate defendants, including London-based brokerage Beaufort Securities Ltd, over their alleged roles in international securities fraud and money laundering schemes totaling more than $50 million.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced securities fraud charges against Beaufort and one of its investment managers, Peter Kyriacou, over alleged manipulative trading in shares of HD View 360 Inc, a provider of security surveillance systems.

Separately, the UK Financial Conduct Authority declared Beaufort insolvent and appointed administrators for the brokerage.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified. Both U.S. cases were filed with the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

