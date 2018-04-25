Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The Senate Commerce Committee voted on Wednesday to approve the nomination of Rebecca Slaughter, an aide to Democratic Senator Charles Schumer, to the Federal Trade Commission, the panel said in a statement.

The Commerce, Science and Transportation committee approved sending her nomination to the full Senate on a voice vote. The Senate could vote to confirm her as early as Thursday.

The Senate is expected soon to consider Slaughter along with veteran antitrust lawyer Joe Simons, a Republican who is expected to chair the commission.

It is also expected to confirm Republicans Christine Wilson, a senior vice president for regulatory and international affairs at Delta Air Lines Inc, and Noah Phillips, the chief counsel for Senator John Cornyn.

Joining Slaughter on the Democratic side, the senate is expected to confirm Rohit Chopra, a former official at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The president has been slow to fill the FTC posts, leaving the agency in the hands of two Obama holdovers for more than a year into his term.

The FTC works with the U.S. Justice Department to enforce antitrust law and investigates companies accused of deceptive advertising. One big merger before it currently is a deal to combine industrial gases companies Praxair Inc and Linde AG.

The FTC is also reviewing whether Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree it reached with the FTC over its privacy practices following allegations that Cambridge Analytica may have improperly gained access to user data for 50 million people in 2014 without the FTC or users being notified. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Susan Thomas)