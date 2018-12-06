Madison Square Garden Co chairman settles U.S. securities charges -FTC

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have charged the chairman of the Madison Square Garden Co, which owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers sports teams, with securities violations, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

James Dolan, who serves as executive chairman, agreed to pay $609,810 in civil penalties to settle allegations that he failed “to report in a timely manner his acquisition of voting securities,” the FTC said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)