Regulatory News - Americas
December 6, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Madison Square Garden Co chairman settles U.S. securities charges -FTC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have charged the chairman of the Madison Square Garden Co, which owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers sports teams, with securities violations, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

James Dolan, who serves as executive chairman, agreed to pay $609,810 in civil penalties to settle allegations that he failed “to report in a timely manner his acquisition of voting securities,” the FTC said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.