11th Circuit affirms judgment in FTC mortgage relief crackdown
November 3, 2017 / 10:01 PM / in an hour

11th Circuit affirms judgment in FTC mortgage relief crackdown

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has refused to overturn a judgment against Florida lawyer Michael Lanier and his law firm, accused by the Federal Trade Commission in 2014 of scamming homeowners by promising mortgage relief that they failed to provide.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Lanier’s argument that the FTC won the judgment by presenting unreliable statements from “consumers looking for a payday” in the form of refunds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lLZfi9

