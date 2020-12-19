RPT-Bridgewater founder Dalio's son killed in car crash - tweet

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates LP founder Ray Dalio’s 42-year-old son has died in a car crash, Dalio said in a Twitter post late on Friday.

Bridgewater is one of the world's largest hedge funds, which was famous for making money during the 2008 financial crisis and Dalio's views on markets and the economy are closely followed here.

"It is with great pain that I am sharing with you that my 42 year old son was killed in a car crash yesterday. My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," Dalio said in the tweet here.

Dalio has four sons, according to Bridgewater's website here.

The Connecticut Post here identified Dalio's son as Devon Dalio.

Devon Dalio, 42, was the co-founder of private equity firm P-Squared Management Enterprises and worked at Bridgewater Associates earlier in his career. He was married with a young daughter.