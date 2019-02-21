UPDATE 1-New products help Fidelity Investments parent boost 2018 profit

(Adds CEO comment, business details, byline, pix)

By Ross Kerber

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments parent FMR LLC said its 2018 operating profit rose 18.6 percent to $6.3 billion as new products like no-fee index funds helped the Boston mutual fund firm counter falling markets that reduced its total assets.

Fidelity reported revenue of $20.4 billion, up 11.5 percent from the prior year, even as assets under management fell 1 percent to $2.42 trillion, according to an annual report sent on Thursday by a spokesman for the closely held company.

In a letter accompanying the report, Fidelity Chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson said both the revenue and operating profit figures were company records.

She said the strong results reflected Fidelity’s strategy of offering a wide mix of products and services at a time when firms offering passive index funds have gained the lion’s share of new deposits from investors.

“We believe that the core issue is that individual and institutional investors want access to a diverse set of investment styles, capabilities, and investment vehicles. This, in turn, means that active and passive investing strategies are being deployed and bundled together in new and innovative ways.”

In addition to its well-known mutual fund arm that runs vehicles like Contrafund and Magellan, Fidelity operates other business units in areas like retirement services and health care benefits.

Last summer Fidelity offered no-fee index funds, part of a price war that has squeezed some smaller asset managers. It also launched a sustainability bond index fund.