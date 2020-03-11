U.S. closed-end high-yield bond funds fall

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Closed-end high-yield bond funds fell on Wednesday - some by nearly twice as much as the broader high-yield market - as investors wary of risk pulled out of the leveraged products.

The DoubleLine Income Solutions fund was down 4.43%, the PGIM High Yield Bond Fund was down 4.17%, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund was down 2.31% and the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was down 2.97%.

Compare those losses to the performance of non-levered junk bond exchange-traded funds, like the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF down 2.08% and the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF was down 2.05%. (Reporting by Kate Duguid)