Investors extend longest retreat from U.S. stock funds since 2016

    By David Randall
    NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investors pulled nearly $12.6
billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold
U.S. stocks last week, extending the longest retreat from the
U.S. stock market since 2016, according to data released
Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
    The outflows came during a week in which fears of the
coronavirus outbreak in China led to the biggest declines in
benchmark equity indexes in four months despite stronger than
expected earnings from tech giants such as Apple Inc.
Investors have pulled nearly $34 billion out of U.S. stock funds
since the beginning of the year, while the benchmark S&P 500
index is up roughly 3% over the same time. 
    Bond funds brought in $13.4 billion in new assets, pushing
the year to date gains for the category to nearly $72.2 billion.
World stock funds, meanwhile, gained $3.4 billion in inflows,
extending a winning streak that has now lasted 7 weeks. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in
millions of dollars:
    
    
             1/29/20  1/22/20  1/15/20  1/8/202  12/31/20
                  20       20       20        0        19
 Equity       -9,164    2,329   -1,218  -12,704    -1,375
    Domesti  -12,580   -3,451   -4,519  -13,134    -3,849
    c                                            
    World      3,416    5,781    3,301      430     2,474
 Hybrid          -14      460       16     -971       -55
 Bond         13,421   16,063   16,938   24,744     9,163
    Taxable   10,171   12,965   13,664   21,211     7,658
    Municip    3,250    3,099    3,275    3,533     1,505
    al                                           
 Commodity       696    1,348      104       92       311
 Total         4,939   20,200   15,839   11,162     8,044
 

 (Reporting by David Randall)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
