Investors retreat from U.S. stocks as recession fears spread

By David Randall NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Investors pulled nearly $9.4 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week as concerns over a possible recession continued to weigh on investor sentiment, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. The move out of domestic stocks pushed the year to date decline for the category to nearly $94.5 billion, with nearly a third of those losses coming since the beginning of August. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 3.2% for the month, due in part to rising concerns that an inversion in the U.S. Treasury bond market is signaling an upcoming recession. Bond funds, meanwhile, brought in a net of nearly $4 billion, bringing the year to date net gain for the category to nearly $269 billion. Expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates this year helped push 30-year Treasuries to record-low yields. World stock funds lost $4.6 billion last week, extending a 13-week losing streak. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: 8/21/2019 8/14/2019 8/7/2019 7/31/2019 Equity -14,004 2,437 -22,583 3,002 Domestic -9,382 3,109 -19,568 4,666 World -4,622 -672 -3,015 -1,664 Hybrid -743 -2,739 -1,562 -773 Bond 3,951 10,038 -2,611 8,250 Taxable 1,876 8,150 -5,484 6,589 Municipal 2,074 1,888 2,872 1,660 Commodity 618 307 1,179 248 Total -10,179 10,043 -25,578 10,727 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chris Reese)