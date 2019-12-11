U.S. fund investors move into world stocks while domestic funds lag

By David Randall NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Investors continued to retreat from U.S. equities by pulling nearly $3.3 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold domestic stocks last week, extending a pullback that has spanned six out of the last seven weeks, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. The move away from U.S. stocks came as the benchmark S&P 500 remained about 2% below its record highs. Concerns about trade negotiations between the United States and China to end the trade war between the world's two largest economies and high valuations of U.S. stocks have weighed on investor sentiment. Instead, investors continued to move into world stock funds by sending slightly more than $2.2 billion into the category. The inflows marked the fourth time out of the last five weeks that world stocks gained assets, breaking a losing streak that began in June. Fixed-income funds, meanwhile, brought in approximately $12 billion in inflows as investors sought out the perceived safety of bonds. For the year to date, investors have sent $418.6 billion into bond funds while pulling nearly $140 billion out of U.S. stocks. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars: 12/4/201 11/26/20 11/20/20 11/13/20 11/6/201 9 19 19 19 9 Equity -1,053 -22 -5,632 1,592 -4,491 Domesti -3,255 609 -7,048 -3,327 -7,732 c World 2,202 -631 1,416 4,919 3,241 Hybrid -703 -748 -345 -268 -626 Bond 12,039 8,666 13,264 6,682 12,596 Taxable 9,766 5,998 10,527 4,875 10,415 Municip 2,273 2,668 2,737 1,806 2,181 al Commodity -446 243 -355 -1,036 127 Total 9,836 8,139 6,932 6,970 7,606 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)