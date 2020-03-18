U.S. bond funds lose $32.3 bln assets on virus fears

By David Randall NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds lost $32.3 billion in assets last week as the economic shock of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic heightened concerns about corporate balance sheets, marking the steepest drop in assets since at least 2013, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. Nearly $29.3 billion those outflows came from taxable bond funds, a category that includes both corporate bond and Treasuries. Approximately $3 billion came out of municipal bond funds. The outflows followed $17.7 billion in assets lost the week before, notching the first streak of outflows for the category since the start of 2019. U.S. equity funds, meanwhile, gained $17.6 billion in new assets, effectively reversing the $17.2 billion in assets lost the week before. Investors have now pulled nearly $40 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. equities since the start of the year. The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 26% over the same time. World stock funds dropped $1.6 billion in assets. For the year to date, investors have pushed $21.8 billion in new assets into the category. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars: 3/11/20 3/4/202 2/26/20 2/19/20 2/12/202 20 0 20 20 0 Equity 16,014 -20,214 -13,916 276 7,597 Domesti 17,618 -17,254 -13,536 -3,256 4,357 c World -1,604 -2,960 -380 3,532 3,240 Hybrid -5,777 -6,464 -1,421 201 409 Bond -32,300 -17,762 3,198 14,888 19,113 Taxable -29,228 -17,244 204 12,245 15,859 Municip -3,072 -518 2,993 2,643 3,253 al Commodity 2,344 318 229 841 541 Total -19,720 -44,122 -11,912 16,207 27,659 (Reporting by David Randall)