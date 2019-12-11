Bonds News
December 11, 2019 / 4:58 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. fund investors move into world stocks while domestic funds lag

David Randall

3 Min Read

    By David Randall
    NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Investors continued to retreat
from U.S. equities by pulling nearly $3.3 billion out of mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds that hold domestic stocks last
week, extending a pullback that has spanned six out of the last
seven weeks, according to data released Wednesday by the
Investment Company Institute. 
    The move away from U.S. stocks came as the benchmark S&P 500
remained about 2% below its record highs. Concerns about trade
negotiations between the United States and China to end the
trade war between the world's two largest economies and high
valuations of U.S. stocks have weighed on investor sentiment. 
    Instead, investors continued to move into world stock funds
by sending slightly more than $2.2 billion into the category.
The inflows marked the fourth time out of the last five weeks
that world stocks gained assets, breaking a losing streak that
began in June. 
    Fixed-income funds, meanwhile, brought in approximately $12
billion in inflows as investors sought out the perceived safety
of bonds. For the year to date, investors have sent $418.6
billion into bond funds while pulling nearly $140 billion out of
U.S. stocks. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in
millions of dollars:
    
    
             12/4/201  11/26/20  11/20/20  11/13/20  11/6/201
                    9        19        19        19         9
 Equity        -1,053       -22    -5,632     1,592    -4,491
    Domesti    -3,255       609    -7,048    -3,327    -7,732
    c                                                
    World       2,202      -631     1,416     4,919     3,241
 Hybrid          -703      -748      -345      -268      -626
 Bond          12,039     8,666    13,264     6,682    12,596
    Taxable     9,766     5,998    10,527     4,875    10,415
    Municip     2,273     2,668     2,737     1,806     2,181
    al                                               
 Commodity       -446       243      -355    -1,036       127
 Total          9,836     8,139     6,932     6,970     7,606
 

 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below