U.S. stock funds break longest run on assets since '16

David Randall

    NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Investors sent nearly $5.9
billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold
U.S. stocks last week, breaking the longest retreat from the
U.S. stock market since 2016, according to data released
Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
    The inflows came during a week in which China announced
stimulus measures to limit the effect of the coronavirus
outbreak on its economy, and marked just the second time since
late November that investors added money to U.S. stock funds. 
Despite concerns about the virus, the U.S. benchmark S&P is up
more than 4% for the year to date as technology stocks continue
to lead the market higher. 
    For the year to date, investors have pulled nearly $27.8
billion from U.S. stock funds. 
    Bond funds continued to attract new investor dollars,
bringing in inflows of nearly $13.8 billion to push the
category's year to date gain to $84.8 billion in new assets. 
    World stock funds, meanwhile, brought in slightly more than
$7 billion in new assets, the largest gain for the category
since February 2018. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in
millions of dollars:
    
    
             2/5/2020  1/29/202  1/22/202  1/15/202  1/8/2020
                              0         0         0  
 Equity        12,912    -9,164     2,329    -1,218   -12,704
    Domesti     5,894   -12,580    -3,451    -4,519   -13,134
    c                                                
    World       7,017     3,416     5,781     3,301       430
 Hybrid           406       -14       460        16      -971
 Bond          13,753    13,359    16,047    16,938    24,744
    Taxable    10,763    10,170    12,958    13,664    21,211
    Municip     2,990     3,189     3,089     3,275     3,533
    al                                               
 Commodity        832       696     1,348       104        92
 Total         27,903     4,877    20,184    15,840    11,162
 

