U.S. stock funds break longest run on assets since '16

By David Randall NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Investors sent nearly $5.9 billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week, breaking the longest retreat from the U.S. stock market since 2016, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. The inflows came during a week in which China announced stimulus measures to limit the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on its economy, and marked just the second time since late November that investors added money to U.S. stock funds. Despite concerns about the virus, the U.S. benchmark S&P is up more than 4% for the year to date as technology stocks continue to lead the market higher. For the year to date, investors have pulled nearly $27.8 billion from U.S. stock funds. Bond funds continued to attract new investor dollars, bringing in inflows of nearly $13.8 billion to push the category's year to date gain to $84.8 billion in new assets. World stock funds, meanwhile, brought in slightly more than $7 billion in new assets, the largest gain for the category since February 2018. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars: 2/5/2020 1/29/202 1/22/202 1/15/202 1/8/2020 0 0 0 Equity 12,912 -9,164 2,329 -1,218 -12,704 Domesti 5,894 -12,580 -3,451 -4,519 -13,134 c World 7,017 3,416 5,781 3,301 430 Hybrid 406 -14 460 16 -971 Bond 13,753 13,359 16,047 16,938 24,744 Taxable 10,763 10,170 12,958 13,664 21,211 Municip 2,990 3,189 3,089 3,275 3,533 al Commodity 832 696 1,348 104 92 Total 27,903 4,877 20,184 15,840 11,162 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)